REXBURG — Partway through spring semester, music education student Haylee Johnson received a notice that her housing complex, The Roost, would no longer be student-approved housing for fall 2022.

The Roost is the latest of three Rexburg complexes changing from Brigham Young University-Idaho student-approved housing to multi-family condominiums. Brigham’s Mill and University View also received approval from the Rexburg City Council this year to make the change.