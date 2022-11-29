When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day.

Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings.

thumbnail_image7.jpg

Kristyn Lloyd poses with some of the stationery supplies available from her business, Kristyn’s Craft Room.
thumbnail_image6.jpg

Pictured is a selection of notepads available from Kristyn’s Craft Room.
thumbnail_image1.jpg

This washi tape set is available from Kristyn's Craft Room, a small business based out of Grace.
thumbnail_image0.jpg

Kristyn’s Craft Room offers a variety of greeting cards.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.