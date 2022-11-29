When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day.
Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings.
“I was freshly married, kind of looking for a hobby, and I started just doing watercolor paintings,” she said. “I was taking custom orders for literally $7. … And then I learned my worth and I started charging more and I decided to move away from customs just because, as a mom, you want to work smarter, not harder.”
In January 2021, Lloyd rebranded to Kristyn’s Craft Room.
“I’ve taken it more seriously since the rebrand. I’m on Etsy now,” she said. “Just kind of do my thing whenever my toddler is sleeping and it keeps me sane.”
She started her new brand simply, repurposing some of her old paintings by digitally transforming them into stickers.
“I would scan in everything that I had ever painted and I turned them into stickers and then I started to think of ‘What would naturally go with stickers?’ so I started adding things like keychains and magnets,” Lloyd said.
After that, she expanded into stationery, including notepads, grocery shopping lists, greeting cards and more. She does all of the printing, cutting and assembly at home, including gluing all the individual pages in the notepads. All the notepads have magnets on the back, which she says makes her products unique. She also makes clay jewelry.
“Whatever I feel like I want to learn how to do, I try a few different things until I figure out a way that I like it,” she says about her process.
Since rebranding, she says that business has been going well. At the time of this interview in late October, she had already sold more items in 2022 than in 2021 — all before the holiday season kicked into full gear.
“It’s always something that I am just going to be doing for me and if I make money from it, then that’s great,” she said. “I mostly wanted to start taking payments just to cover the cost of craft supplies, and I’ve more than done that.”
For the Christmas season, she has launched six new greeting cards, plus she has vinyl stickers with hymns on them, as well as gift tags.
One of Lloyd’s favorite things currently in her craft room is washi tape.
“It was cool to learn the process of a repetitive pattern — creating something that will repeat seamlessly,” she said. “I have just one set now, but I would really like to add seasonal washi tapes sometime next year.”
Another thing she has her eye on for the near future is to make bubble mailers in her own style.
“I think a lot of the things that I make kind of cater to other small business owners in the fact that I have washi tapes and they use those on their packages when they send things out,” Lloyd said. “... So that’s why I think other types of packaging would be really a fun thing for everyone, and I can always use cute packaging on the things that I send out.”
She’s also planning on bringing back her podcast for small business owners — delightfully titled “Good Crafternoon” — for a second season early next year.
“(The podcast is) meant to educate and entertain other people with small businesses and just talk about things that only we can relate about,” she said.
Kristyn’s Craft Room products can be found at DNH Studios, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, and at All Good Things, 110 S. Main St. in Grace. Lloyd will also be at the Hello Goodbye Craft Show, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
