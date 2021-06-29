POCATELLO — The local Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine bar is under new ownership.
After taking over the space on March 1, Jenifer and Kevin Busick have spent the last few months bonding with their customers and reviving what once could have been a lost local favorite.
“Owning the bar just seemed like an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” Jenifer said. "We were customers at the time the previous owners posted that they were selling. It seemed like a great place that a lot of people in the community went to and we didn’t want to see it close forever, so we just decided to jump in."
The taproom at 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello still offers the same vibe and look it has had since it opened more than three years ago.
“We’ve added a digital menu board, different décor and things like that, but we liked the way it operated before we took over,” Jenifer said. “It’s not your typical bar; it’s more of a coffee shop vibe.”
Both Idaho State University alumni, Jenifer and Kevin have lived in the Pocatello area for the past 14 years and love the community feel of the town. Despite never having prior experience in owning a bar, Jenifer has loved getting to know new people.
“It’s been great. I run the bar full time. My husband works a separate job and will come in on his days off and during the evenings to help," she said. "I enjoy talking to the customers and getting to know people. I get to be myself because I’m a very social person."
Wanderlust currently offers the best tap selection in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, with 36 different craft beers on tap at all times, including to-go keg options as well as an eight-tap mobile trailer for special events.
For those who aren’t the biggest beer fans, the bar also offers a self-serve wine machine that is accessible by purchasing a reloadable card for $2. After purchasing, patrons can enter any amount of money to the card and choose from a variety of wines in 1-, 3- and 5-ounce sizes.
Non-alcoholic beverages are also available, such as kombucha, soda, coffee and tea.
While the bar doesn’t offer any food itself, food trucks are allowed to park on the premises with prior approval, and customers are welcome to order food from other nearby eateries during their visit.
The bar is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. The bar’s current tap options, as well as other drink varieties, can be viewed at wanderlustinidaho.com. Previews of future drink options can be viewed on untappd.com by searching "Wanderlust."