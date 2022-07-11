A local entrepreneur who already owns two India-style restaurants plans to add a third one at 501 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Roshan Kumar said that the expansion means that he will have Indian food restaurant locations in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Logan, Utah.
He says it shouldn’t take too long to get things done once they begin to prepare the new location for customers.
“We’re going to start sometime in August,” he said.
He says the third location in Idaho Falls, which is currently the Cardamom Indian Restaurant, won’t require a lot of renovation, so that should make the switchover much simpler to accomplish.
Kumar says that the additional restaurant is needed because the restaurant in Pocatello, which is located right beside Fred Meyer, is growing, and the new eatery is ideally located only about a 40-minute drive from Pocatello.
Plus the new location is about twice as big as the Himalayan Flavor restaurant in Pocatello. So it will be able to more readily accommodate a lot of diners at any given time, according to Kumar.
Further, he says they are in the process of adding new meals for customers at the new location in Idaho Falls.
“I will definitely add a lunch buffet like the other two locations," Kumar said.
He says the location in Idaho Falls has a very lively downtown and it will be a fun site for everyone looking for delectable India style dishes.
Plus, he says, Idaho Falls is a good neighbor and is seeing significant growth.
“We’re excited,” Kumar said. “We’re looking forward to getting into Idaho Falls."
Meanwhile, he said he’ll use Facebook and other forms of media to get the word out about plans for the added new location for Himalayan Flavor and to help hire employees.
“We have to make sure we have our team recruited before we open,” he said.
He notes that they already have a manager for the new location and are looking to fill the other open positions.
“We’re looking forward to getting it open,” Kumar said. “But definitely we are looking for staff and if anybody is interested they can apply.”