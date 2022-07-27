ImPressed Coffee Co.

A group of guests listen to live music at ImPressed Coffee Co. in Chubbuck.

 Photo courtesy of Ric Boyce

CHUBBUCK — ImPressed Coffee Co. in Chubbuck will celebrate its one year anniversary this weekend.

Ric Boyce, one of the owners, said that the celebration will be held on Sunday, July 31. For the whole day, the outdoor café will give away free 20-ounce drinks.