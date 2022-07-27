CHUBBUCK — ImPressed Coffee Co. in Chubbuck will celebrate its one year anniversary this weekend.
Ric Boyce, one of the owners, said that the celebration will be held on Sunday, July 31. For the whole day, the outdoor café will give away free 20-ounce drinks.
"At 5 p.m. we're going to be doing live music and poetry reading on our patio," he said.
Danika Jarvis, the cafe's general manager and part owner, explained that in addition to the music and poetry, there will also be free cake, a raffle and arts and crafts, in which participants will be able to help create a commemorative one-year mosaic.
"Customers will become a permanent part of the structure," she said.
Boyce and Jarvis explain that they both love being part of the community and the creative energy that comes from running their business.
"I love making people smile and inspiring creativity," Jarvis said.
Boyce said that ImPressed Coffee Co. should have something that will appeal to anyone. In addition to coffee, they offer gourmet sodas and smoothies. Food items include desserts such as brownies, cookies and cakes and breakfast options such as waffles, muffins and oatmeal.
"Anyone from the community is welcome," he said.
The celebration will be held at the café, which is located at 127 W. Burnside Avenue. More information about ImPressed Coffee Co. can be found at facebook.com/impressedcoffee.