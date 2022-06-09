POCATELLO — Bannock Development Corp. is going to host a meeting with Stephen Van Beek, BDC airport consultant and expert, at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
MiaCate Kennedy I, CEO of Bannock Development Corp., explained that at the meeting Van Beek will discuss the next steps for economic development at the Pocatello Regional Airport, as well as answer questions from the public.
"He's agreed to come meet the public and answer their questions and help them understand why the airport is so vital," she said.
Kennedy explained that she has worked with Van Beek previously after meeting him through a colleague at the Spokane International Airport. Another reason he agreed to visit Pocatello is the potential that the airport has.
"We have an amazing airport," Kennedy said. "That's why he took this on. He said, 'What you have is really incredible and you should not let it go.' It could generate good revenue for the city."
Kennedy explained that Van Beek's plan will be implemented in different phases. Each phase will cost about $10,000. The whole plan will cost around $40,000 to $50,000 and should take about two years to complete.
"With each phase, he gives us plans and goals," she said. "We work with him overtime to make sure those plans are implemented."
Kennedy encourages everyone in the community to attend the meeting, regardless of their opinion about the airport.
"Everyone should attend," she said.
The meeting will be held at the Training Level of Portneuf Health Trust’s City Center Campus at 1001 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Those planning to attend should RSVP at shelley@bannockdevelopment.org or by calling 208-233-3500. Refreshments will be provided.