SUGAR CITY — A fledgling entrepreneur has started his own lawn mowing business.
By the way, he’s all of 14 years old and a freshman at Sugar-Salem High School.
Jacob Adams started his business earlier this spring and aptly named it Jake’s Lawn Care.
“I offer basic aeration, fertilization, dethatching and mowing,” he said. “I run a dethatcher that picks up any dead grass, roots and any junk in your lawn.”
Adams tows the fertilizer and dethatching machines behind the riding lawn mower that he drives. His dad, Sugar City Mayor Steve Adams, donated his lawn mower to Jake’s Lawn Care.
“I get driving experience on the riding lawn mower, so I can easily drive in the future,” Jacob Adams said. “In a way, I’m getting towing experience.”
Adams’ business is thriving and has paid for his other equipment.
Jake’s Lawn Care is also helping to cover the cost of his future Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. He plans to serve that mission in four years when he’s 18 years old.
“I needed a way to make money. My dad bought a mower, and I thought, ‘Hey, I can make a business out of this,’” Adams said.
Adams thought it would be fun to be his own boss, he said.
“I thought of it as a cool thing that I could do," he said. "I just like doing things on my own. I always found it interesting to have your own business."
Adams’ new business has proven a welcome respite from being self-isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s because of that quarantine that he started his own business.
“I’ve been inside so much that I haven’t been able to go outside as much,” he said. “Now that I have a reason to go outside, it’s really enjoyable.”
While in self-isolation, Adams has been studying at home and says he doesn’t mind doing so. When he is in school, his favorite classes are band where he plays the trumpet and the choir where he sings bass.
Some day Adams would like to attend college at Brigham Young University-Hawaii, but he doesn’t know what he would like to major in yet.
For now, he is enjoying doing his lawn mowing business.
“I like making things neat. I always find it satisfying to neaten something up,” he said.
Business has been good, and Adams often finds that he’ll receive several calls from prospective customers while mowing the lawn of another client. He noted that his aerating service is a one-time job, but says his hope is that his aeration customers will want him back to mow their lawns later this year.
“Aeration is a good way to have my customers get to know me. They might consider me for mowing their laws in the summer,” he said.
While he is making money, Adams has to set aside some of that money to cover the cost of supplies.
“There’s gas and fertilizer and any repairs on the mower,” he said.
One of seven children, Adams says that his dad and mother, Michelle, have been very encouraging of his new business.
“They are supportive of it,” he said.
For more information on Jake’s Lawn Care, call Adams at 208-380-0925.