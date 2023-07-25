Kevin C. King

Kevin C. King

After spending decades in the workforce, you might look forward to the day you retire. But if you decide, for one reason or another, that you’d like to redefine “retirement” to include part-time work or consulting, you could enjoy exercising your skills and meeting new people. But you can also receive some key financial benefits.

Specifically, bringing in some paychecks in your retirement can help you in these areas:

Kevin C. King, CFP®, is a financial adviser with Edward Jones. He can be reached at 208-524-5296 or edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/Kevin-King. His office is at 1610 Elk Creek Drive in Idaho Falls. This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones financial adviser. Edward Jones, Member SIPC.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.