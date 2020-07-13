Thank You Hanging Flower Basket Sponsors!
Thank you to these businesses that have so graciously sponsored the beautiful hanging flower baskets throughout Old Town Pocatello. We love summer and we love you for helping make Old Town Pocatello even more beautiful!
Bannock Civitan Club
Bannock County Commissioners
Citizens Community Bank
City of Pocatello
Costco
Denny’s Wrecker Service
Elliott's Color Box Media
Farm Bureau
Hansen Janitorial
Hill Family
ICCU
Idaho Power
Intermountain Gas
Ireland Bank
JHS Architects
Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck
Liberty Hall
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply
Mark Buckalew
MD McCarthy
McDonalds
Mountain View Event Center
Mutual Insurance
Myers Anderson Architects
Neighborworks Pocatello
Old Federal Building
Pioneer Title
Portneuf Medical Center
Pocatello Electric
Pocatello Pet Lodge
Portneuf Valley Family Center
Prime Time Auctions
Racine Olson Law
Rails West Credit Union
ReMax Country Real Estate
School District #25
Sign Up Signs & Graphics
Simplot
Station Square
Tejac Advertising
University Financial Group
Come Enjoy Your Downtown This Week:
Four more front line workers to receive FREE mattresses! Pocatello Electric and Serta have joined forces to give thanks and a shout out to extraordinary front line workers for the next four months. In July, they will be recognizing front-line workers including firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics and members of the military. One nomination will be selected to receive a FREE Serta mattress of their choice. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and be sure to get on their Facebook page for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient. Thank you to all who have been there on the front lines for our community during this pandemic
If you haven’t tried the tacos at First National Bar you need to. Prepared by Aireanne Bailey and served every Tuesday! Be sure to check out some of their new menu items as well. Aireanne is new to the 1st Nash team and would love to prepare a delicious meal for you!
United Way of Southeastern Idaho to Host Day of Action on Friday at the Old Town Pavilion. If you are/ have been or would like to be connected to United Way of Southeastern Idaho in any volunteer or donor-centric capacity they want to celebrate you! Between 11am and 1pm stop by to learn about ways that you can help put their mission into action by volunteering in our community.
There are great opportunities for in-person and virtual volunteering! Free grab and go lunch will be available by The Sand Trap thanks to Citizens Community Bank. Partner agencies will also be on site with additional information about their services. Registration is required at https://www.unitedwaysei.org/news/united-way-southeastern-idahos-day-action if you would like to enjoy lunch. Masks are encouraged and social distancing protocols will be in place.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be hosting a “How to Paint Furniture” workshop on Wednesday beginning at 6:30pm. Seating is limited. To reserve your spot message Wendy on Facebook or call 208- 380-5561.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will be hosting their first wine tasting event on Thursday. Tasting will begin at 5:30pm and the cost will be $10 for 5 pours. Kathy Standley from BRJ Distributors will be there to pour your wine and provide you with fun facts about each of the five choices. After your tasting, feel free to purchase a glass or a bottle of the wine you liked best. You can bring your own snacks or you can have ChubbyZ' (next door) deliver. Sumisu is also open for dine in or take out. Please no outside beverages. 21 and over only. They will be following social distancing protocols and keeping all surfaces clean and sanitized. You don't have to be a gamer to enjoy the coolest bar in Pocatello!Please message Barricade_Poky on Facebook with any questions.
Welcome Round River Baking now open on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Located at 250 N. Main St., Round River Baking offers fresh artisan breads and pastries featuring local and organic ingredients.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting a Flash Sale on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Hardcover, large paperbacks and coffee table books will be available outside the main entrance.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is now open every Wednesday from 4-8pm and every Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Fresh produce is at the market and there are a variety of new handcrafted items available. Come shop the Market for the freshest produce anywhere! Located at the Old Town Pavilion.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main, will be hosting three paint events this week: Friday at 7pm “Bob Ross Summer Tribute,” Saturday at 10am Kids “Sloth Painting” and on Saturday at 7pm “LED Fireflies.” Registration is open at www.grapevangogh.com .
The Yellowstone Restaurant is now serving Sunday Brunch! From 10am to 2pm, choose from a variety of brand new dishes including Portobello Baked Egg, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and bottomless Mimosas.
We would love to see you Downtown this week shopping and dining. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!