Alex Bolinger

 Submitted photo

Prior to taking on my current position in the College of Business at Idaho State University, I taught at Penn State Brandywine, located about 15 miles west of downtown Philadelphia. One of the most enjoyable parts of living in southeastern Pennsylvania was the easy access to practically any era of American history.

For instance, only blocks from my home was the Logtown neighborhood, 5 miles north of the famous Mason-Dixon line. Logtown was founded by former Revolutionary War troops who hastily retreated from the British’s victory in the Battle of Brandywine, abandoned their military posts and settled on farms in log cabins with their families (hence the name).