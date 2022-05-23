Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on Wednesday! Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator's Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel's Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And, Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion.
Visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, to view the Revive @ 5 schedule for this summer. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long!
Independence Day Parade registration now open! Pocatello's annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Monday, July 4! This year's parade theme is "Celebrate America.” Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Plan now to register and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
Cherub Capers is open in their new, expanded location at 308 W. Center St., with extended shopping hours. Now open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They have a beautiful shop full of new and vintage antique chic décor and gifts. Many items are marked down in time for summer and Father's Day. They will also be open on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The variety of restaurants, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co. at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Capers at 308 W. Center St., Old Town Mercantile & Antiques at 134 N. Main St., Cottonwood Junction at 141 N. Main St., Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles at 135 N. Main St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., and Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week the farmers will have plant starts, hanging flower baskets and fresh greens. A variety of gluten-free baked goods will also be available. Don’t forget the farmers market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday. Trucks open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Mark your calendars for the June First Friday Art Walk coming up on June 3! First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
For more information about additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you Downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.