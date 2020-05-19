School: Century High School
Future plans: Ana plans on attending the Honors College at Boise State University in the fall. She will obtain her degree in psychology and is considering a career as an occupational therapist.
Accomplishments: Ana will graduate with high honors from Century High School. In addition, she will graduate with an Associates Degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from Idaho State University.
Extracurriculars: Ana has been a member of the swim team for the last three years. Her love of swim naturally led to a summer job lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons for the last two summers. In addition, Ana is an avid snowboarder and loves hiking around the foothills with her dog. More often than not, Ana can be found with a nose in a book.
Favorite quote: Nature tests you, and if it finds you worthy, it lets you live another day. - Therese Anne Fowler
Favorite memory: Ana's favorite memory is attending the state swim meet her sophomore year. There wasn't any one outstanding moment, but it was a wonderful adventure and she felt that everyone bonded over a mutual love for the sport and a mutual disdain for the cold water.
Advice to future generations: Be kind to one another. Don't let other people make you physically ill because that can lead to pandemics, which as we know, are very bad.
Parents' names: Klayton and Noelle Weybright