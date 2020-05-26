Vazquez, Christa

School: Highland Highschool

Future plans: Christa will be attending ISU College of Technology through the medical assisting program on her path to becoming a physician's assistant.

Accomplishments: Straight A's since kindergarten and nearly perfect attendance.

Extracurriculars: I dedicated most of my childhood to competitive gymnastics.

Favorite quote: The way to truly love yourself is to remember who you are.

Favorite memory: For my 15th birthday I travelled to Mexico to celebrate a traditional Quinceañera with my family.

Advice to future generations: Time goes by fast, so enjoy the moments of your life and learn from your experiences.

Parents' names: Nicole Merrill | Gabe Vazquez

