Vazquez, Christa

School: Highland Highschool
Future plans: Christa will be attending ISU College of Technology through the medical assisting program on her path to becoming a physician's assistant.
Accomplishments: Straight A's since kindergarten and nearly perfect attendance.
Extracurriculars: I dedicated most of my childhood to competitive gymnastics.
Favorite quote: The way to truly love yourself is to remember who you are.
Favorite memory: For my 15th birthday I travelled to Mexico to celebrate a traditional Quinceañera with my family.
Advice to future generations: Time goes by fast, so enjoy the moments of your life and learn from your experiences.
Parents' names: Nicole Merrill | Gabe Vazquez