Tanaka, Callen

School: HHS

Future plans: Attend ISU and spend every spare minute hunting and fishing.

Accomplishments: Bengal Incremental Scholarship and ISU Step Ahead Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, and Baseball. His Senior Year placed 2nd at 5A districts and placed 6th at 5A State Tourney at 220#

Favorite quote: Once you've wrestled, everything else in life is easy. ~Dan Gable

Favorite memory: All of the time spent with friends and family hunting and fishing.

Parents' names: Candon and Chrissy Tanaka

