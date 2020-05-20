Tanaka, Callen

School: HHS
Future plans: Attend ISU and spend every spare minute hunting and fishing.
Accomplishments: Bengal Incremental Scholarship and ISU Step Ahead Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, and Baseball. His Senior Year placed 2nd at 5A districts and placed 6th at 5A State Tourney at 220#
Favorite quote: Once you've wrestled, everything else in life is easy. ~Dan Gable
Favorite memory: All of the time spent with friends and family hunting and fishing.
Parents' names: Candon and Chrissy Tanaka