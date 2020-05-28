Price, Kyle

School: Highland High School
Future plans: Kyle is planning to pursue a degree in medicine. He will attend ISU in the fall and then plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Highest Honors graduate, ISU Presidential Scholarship, BSA Eagle Scout, Iwamizawa Sister City Delegate
Extracurriculars: HHS Cross Country and Tennis- 4 years, Pocatello Pioneers- 1 year, Trouveres, Chamber Choir, Youth group, Jr. Civitan, Key Club
Favorite quote: Memories are the key- not to the past but to the future.
Favorite memory: Trouveres's tour
Advice to future generations: Life is meant to be enjoyed and not just endured.
Parents' names: Rdale and RaeLyn Price