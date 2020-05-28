Price, Kyle

School: Highland High School

Future plans: Kyle is planning to pursue a degree in medicine. He will attend ISU in the fall and then plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Highest Honors graduate, ISU Presidential Scholarship, BSA Eagle Scout, Iwamizawa Sister City Delegate

Extracurriculars: HHS Cross Country and Tennis- 4 years, Pocatello Pioneers- 1 year, Trouveres, Chamber Choir, Youth group, Jr. Civitan, Key Club

Favorite quote: Memories are the key- not to the past but to the future.

Favorite memory: Trouveres's tour

Advice to future generations: Life is meant to be enjoyed and not just endured.

Parents' names: Rdale and RaeLyn Price