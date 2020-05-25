Beasterfield, Faith

School: Century High School
Future plans: Faith has been accepted into the Music Therapy program at USU.
Accomplishments: Choir president, 2019 Century High talent show winner, National Honor Society, Tri-M (Music honor society), graduating with high honors, academic scholarship to USU
Extracurriculars: Choir, ATA taekwondo, Honor Society, composing and performing her own songs with guitar and piano
Favorite quote: “Hydrate or die-drate.” - from CHS choir teacher, Mrs. Jones
Favorite memory: Vocal Point (a CHS choir) got to be in a mini opera with ISU. They got to miss several classes and had pizza for lunch.
Advice to future generations: Choose friends you can rely on. It’s okay to walk away from relationships that aren’t giving you what you need.
Parents' names: David and Suzanne Beasterfield, Heather Stedman