Pfeaster, Annalisa

School: Pocatello HighSchool
Future plans: Annalisa is going to be attending ISU in the fall. She will be studying in criminology! Annalisa has always wanted to be apart of the Law Enforcement since she was a kid.
Extracurriculars: Annalisa was a part of the Indianettes Dance Team for Pocatello Highschool. She was on the team all four years of Highschool and was made co-captain of the dance team her senior year. She also took part in the Law Enforcement elective class in her school. Annalisa was also in senior choir for 3 years of her Highschool career. Lastly, she was a full time student and also worked two job, including all her extracurricular activities!
Favorite quote: She always has a positive attitude towards everything by saying, “Everything happens for a reason”
Favorite memory: While Annalisa has many favorite memories in Highschool, the one thy will always stick by her is the opening day assemblies for school. Being on the dance team, they always performed Traditionals and is an amazing experience and very memorable.
Advice to future generations: “Have fun! Don’t let the stress of school or work take away from the Highschool experience! People may say you won’t miss Highschool ever, but I’m telling you that you will”
Parents' names: Mother: Jan Roth Father: Dalyn Pfeaster