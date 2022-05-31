IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends.
And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
“We are in the wild crawfish niche,” explained Mike Burrell, Crayster president.
The invasive crayfish, also known as crawfish or crawdad, has been recorded in 17 Idaho counties. Without recent population studies, it is likely that they exist in many more waterways throughout the state.
The effort to catch and cook crayfish can be worth the savings. Seafood costs are rising due to supply chain issues and inflation, with shellfish raising nearly 20 percent since June 2020. Burrell claims to have led expeditions collecting 50 to 70 pounds of crayfish at Ririe Reservoir. He compares the taste of freshwater crayfish to lobster.
Burrell was raised on the Oregon Coast and recalls his fondest memories crabbing and creating crayfish cages with his father.
The memories only expanded when he took his then-5-year-old son Jake, now Crayster's chief design and fishing gear analyst, crabbing on the coast.
“He wouldn’t have been more excited if I would have flown him into Jurassic Park,” Burrell said.
Once back to their Idaho home, Jake’s interest and questions grew. Thinking of ways to relive the excitement they experienced on the coast, Mike looked into crayfish in Idaho and discovered that populations existed. There were just not many sportsmen partaking.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website, there's no possession limit on crayfish, but there are regulations on the size and number of traps an angler can set.
After successfully capturing medium-sized crayfish with a standard four-cylinder trap and chicken, the Burrells soon realized the larger crayfish were escaping their traps. Learning from the frustrations of the standard design, Mike and Jake were able to create a larger trap that was easy to use, effective with the appropriate bait, stronger and sank straighter.
Unbeknownst to them at the time, Crayster was created. Mike’s father convinced him to patent the design and even came up with the name, mixing crawfish with lobster, or what one could call a big crayfish.
“Crayster was an accident,” Burrell said. “We just wanted to catch stuff, and we wanted other people to be successful, too.”
Crayster has garnered an online following with more than 22 Facebook pages dedicated by state and close to 12,000 followers on its YouTube channel. Its online presence allows the Burrells to connect with individuals, educate and stay active with crayfishers’ forums near and far.
Anyone who wants to participate in Crayster is invited to be “field researchers” and report on their fishing experiences.
“Crayster is misunderstood. People think we are just a business, but we absolutely love getting friends and family together,” Burrell said. “To step back, step into nature. It’s our tradition to have a good time.”
Crayster sells its crayfishing equipment on multiple online platforms and its website, procrayster.com. The Burrells also are vendors at the 2022 Idaho Falls Farmers Market. Look for a man sporting a lobster hat with crayfish in hand, educating attendees on products and the sport itself.