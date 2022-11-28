Bed Bath and Beyond Grocery Outlet location

Grocery Outlet is expected to set up shop in the former Bed Bath & Beyond storefront inside Pocatello Square in spring 2023. Maurices will also soon move to the shopping center from the Pine Ridge Mall.

 Kyle Riley/for the Journal

POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello.

Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from the Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real estate broker for TOK Commercial’s Eastern Idaho team.

