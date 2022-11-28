Grocery Outlet is expected to set up shop in the former Bed Bath & Beyond storefront inside Pocatello Square in spring 2023. Maurices will also soon move to the shopping center from the Pine Ridge Mall.
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello.
Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from the Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real estate broker for TOK Commercial’s Eastern Idaho team.
“The businesses already located at Pocatello Square and those that are new additions are all thriving and will be for years to come,” Puetz said. “Pocatello Square will be strong for years to come and I think the residents in Pocatello can celebrate that. This area will provide a vibrant shopping experience well into the future.”
Puetz says a 10-year lease has been completed with Grocery Outlet and the company is now working on the process of obtaining all the necessary permits to operate and to complete some minimal remodeling to better meet the business’ needs.
Grocery Outlet is a third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946. The business is described as an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, that offers customers significant savings on brand-name products, according to Kyle Noble, director of new store marketing for Grocery Outlet. The company has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Stores are owned by independent operators based in the communities they serve.
A Grocery Outlet opened in Idaho Falls in July, and other stores are on the horizon for both Hailey and Twin Falls, said Noble, adding that the Pocatello store is expected to open in spring 2023.
“Grocery Outlet first opened in Pocatello 1996 but the location moved to the border of Pocatello-Chubbuck before eventually closing in 2006,” Noble said. “This was several years back and our stores have come a very long way now to provide fresh departments, produce, meat, dairy/deli and unique items with our NOSH (Natural, Organic, Specialty and Healthy) assortment.”
Noble says Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care and seasonal items, adding that Gate City area shoppers who take advantage of the Grocery Outlet deals will be happy to find amazing name brand products at 40 to 70 percent off compared to traditional grocery stores.
Puetz says Grocery Outlet has had its sights on the Pocatello-Chubbuck market since 2019, though the COVID-10 pandemic caused several delays in the negotiation process.
“They were going to initially be located in the storefront that now houses Old Navy but the deal fell apart for reasons that were outside of control for all parties,” Puetz said. “They came back a second and third time and it was a long and hard negotiation process but Grocery Outlet really wanted to be in Pocatello so we pushed through.”
Puetz says that with the Grocery Outlet location in Idaho Falls as well as stores in Ogden and Logan in Utah, many of the supply trucks were traveling through Pocatello so it only made sense for the company to get a location up and running in the Gate City. The building that Grocery Outlet will lease is approximately 20,000 square feet.
In addition to recently landing Grocery Outlet, Puetz also just brokered a deal to bring Maurices over from the Pine Ridge Mall, a move that will allow for expansion and additional offerings.
Maurice’s will occupy a building that’s just over 7,000 square feet and is expected to take possession of the space sometime between now and Jan. 1, says Puetz, adding the company will then spend about 90 days completing some renovations.
“They’re going to build a brand new, beautiful storefront,” Puetz said. “This will become a jumbo size Maurices that I think will end up being one of their largest stores in the nation.”
Moreover, Puetz recently extended the lease agreements for several other businesses already located at Pocatello Square, including Ross Dress for Less, DICK’s Sporting Goods, JOANN. All three of those businesses are expected to remain at Pocatello Square for at least the next five years.
“All of these businesses are doing terrific,” Puetz said. “We’re excited to know these businesses will be here for years to come.”
