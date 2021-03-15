Happy anniversary
Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 102 N. Main St., is celebrating its fifth anniversary. If you haven’t stopped in, now is a great time to check out their inventory of new and vintage vinyl & rock memorabilia. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Into You Body Piercing & Tattoo, 501 N. Main St., is celebrating its first anniversary. This beautiful shop is open and taking appointments for your next tattoo or piercing. Call 208-904-0606 or stop in Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Find a treasure downtown this week
This week we will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a variety of shopping, dining and beverage specials for all of our lucky visitors! Our shops are full of new and vintage treasures. Bars and restaurants will be hosting Irish menu and drink specials. The weather is beautiful! Come stroll through downtown this week and enjoy!
For a limited time, Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., would like to help you with a new sparkly addition and a vacation. With any purchase of $3,999 or more, get a free vacation for two to Puerto Vallarta Mexico: four days and three nights, with airfare included. Stop in for all of the details.
Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday. Almost every vendor in their store will be offering a 10 percent discount on any item in their booth. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cherub Capers is brimming with spring décor and gifts. Their spring hours while ISU is in session are Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Friday from Noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Can’t make it during those hours? They are happy to schedule a personal appointment. Just text 208-313-6414 or visit their website at www.cherub-capers-creations.com to arrange. Cherub Capers is your source for new and vintage romantic and shabby chic home décor and gifts. They are located at 115 N. Main St. across the street from the Historic Paris building.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., is offering a free 16-ounce coffee for all those presenting their COVID-19 vaccination card. Don’t forget, they are open on Sundays and have treats for your furry, four-legged friends all week long.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is extending its hours on Saturdays. They will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Private parties can still be reserved on Thursdays and Fridays after 7 p.m. (minimum of two-hour booking/maximum 30 people). Celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday at Barricade! Open from 5 to 10 p.m., bring your quarters and play some pinball or arcade games. Drink specials all night long. Plus, don’t miss a "fun themed" wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for five pours with special pricing on wines by the glass or bottle. Bring your friends and your energy; they’ve got some fun wines lined up for you to try.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., has a full schedule of paint projects for this month. Visit www.grapevangogh.com for more information and reservations.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Portneuf Valley Brewing will be hosting a M&M Paint Party on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. The event will be hosted in the loft with up to 25 participants. Contact Margo or Michell to pre-register: margito4859@gmail.com and michelleday2109@yahoo.com.
Coming up
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 5. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
The Easter Bunny will be visiting Historic Downtown Pocatello on March 27. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Bunny will be available for photos and will have a treat for the kids. Watch for more details coming soon!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening date for this year will be May 1. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more. The market will be open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will kick off on June 30. The calendar of bands, food and sponsors will be released very soon.
More this week:
Tuesday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
$4 paninis at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square.
Date Night at Off the Rails Brewing – a pizza, two beers and an appetizer for $28.
$2 off all things Taco at Villano’s Italian. Taco spaghetti and taco pizza included.
Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
$2 street tacos and $5 margaritas at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Wednesday
$5 breakfast burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$7 Cobb salads at Food For Thought.
All regular menu items are $12 and under every Wednesday at Villano’s Italian.
Steak Night at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with baked potato and choice of soup or salad for $12.95.
DJ Bingo at The Oasis. Fun begins at 7 p.m. followed by open mic Karaoke at 9pm.
DJ Trivia at the Union Taproom begins at 7 p.m., inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar. Save 20 percent on the featured Irish whiskey flight.
Guinness Beer and Jameson Whiskey along with Proper 12 Irish Whiskey specials at Club Charleys. Doors open at 8 p.m. with Game Night and Karaoke.
Open Mic Night hosted by Lie Low every Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the One One Seven Music Lounge.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Star Route Brewery, with new beer Witte Irish Red Ale, live music with Henry Gonzalez from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by open mic featuring Jarid Greene from 8:30 p.m. to close. Their patio is open.
Corned beef dinner special at Off the Rails Brewing, with live music featuring Orla O’Connor.
Thursday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Flight Night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off all flights along with Taco Thursday specials!
Thirsty Thursday drink specials every Thursday at The Office Bar & Grill.
Open Mic at Station Square at 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Richard Blair live at The Union Taproom from 7 to 9 p.m..
Thanks A Brunch will be at Star Route Brewery making for a great evening of beer and food.
Burger Your Way at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with choice of two toppings for $12.
TNT Productions presents Karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel, every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
Free Fry Friday at the Grecian Key Restaurant: Free order of small fries with any sandwich until 3 p.m.
Thanks A Brunch will be at Star Route Brewery.
Strings Attached live at Off the Rails Brewing.
Handmade Fish & Chips at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with soup or salad, for $14.95.
Touch of Grey live at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 to 10 p.m.
Bass Night at the One One Seven Music Lounge at 9 p.m.
The RELYX live at the Bourbon Barrel at 9 p.m.
Bingo at The Elks Lodge. Bar opens at 5 p.m. Food service begins at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar, every Saturday and Sunday.
$1 off all beer, plus wing specials at The Union Taproom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Surf & Turf special at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 8-ounce steak with 6 ounces of shrimp with soup or salad for $22.95.
Shawn Barnby live at Off the Rails Brewing.
Mantis Caravan, Outlaw Stiffs, and Depth of Deception live at the One One Seven Music Lounge at 7 p.m.
Rob Gregg live at The Union Taproom at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails Brewing.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar, every Saturday and Sunday.
Happy Hour all day at Star Route Brewery, open from 3 to 10 p.m.
Monday
Muffin Monday at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, $3 drip coffee & a muffin.
Meatball Mondays at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring Spaghetti & Meatballs, Meatball Sub or BBQ Meatball Skewers, $9.95.
Celebrate your Birthday at The Yellowstone Restaurant. If you have a March birthday, on Mondays during the month, receive a free entrée to celebrate with the purchase of a second entrée.
Ladies Night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off drinks.
Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.