Downtown this week
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic across the street at 120 N. Arthur Ave. Appointments can be scheduled on their website, www.maagmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine. With increasing supplies, now is a great time to schedule an appointment. Many thanks to Greg and Kathy and their amazing staff for working so hard to bring continued care to our community.
The Shady Lady, Too “Artiques” is now open at 315 W. Center St., inside the Historic Kane Building. This new shop is full of art and antiques and is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The original Shady Lady, Pocatello’s lighting store at 655 N. Arthur Ave., is open Monday through Wednesday by appointment by calling 208-317-4406.
PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting its next wine pairing event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Reservations are necessary, so call 208-233-1322 today.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., invites you to dine in or take out a delicious sandwich or burger with fries or tots this week.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
If you love music, you will love Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St. The shop has all of the music supplies and instruments you need, whether you are a beginner or a professional.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., has brand new, hand-decorated spring cookies arriving daily. Stop in for the best variety and be sure to grab a hot or cold coffee, too.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on a delicious gyro sandwich at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., invites you to try their signature bacon monkey bread and bacon-wrapped jalapenos.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main St., features their $7 Cobb salad special every Wednesday.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., is running a 15 percent off spring sale on your choice of flooring. During April, make your money farther this tax season and save big. Schedule a free measure today by calling 208-233-5667.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Be sure to visit Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., on Saturday for "Beers for Bears," a fundraising event for Zoo Idaho, and the grand opening celebration of their brand new patio. There will be raffles, live music, dancing, food and, of course, beer. Live music will begin at 4 p.m. with The Moon Gypsies followed by The Opskamatrists from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Food Truck Round About has returned on Mondays. Enjoy a great meal from a variety of food trucks every Monday beginning from 4 p.m. until dusk at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Upcoming events
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market's opening date for this year will be May 1. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more! The Market will be open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion.
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 5. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
The Bannock Civitans have announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will kick off on June 30. The calendar of bands, food and sponsors will be released soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.