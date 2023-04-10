Pocatello Fire Department ambulance stock image file photo
Kyle Riley File Photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:57 p.m. April 10, 2023, at 1403 E and 4300 N, north of Buhl, in Twin Falls County.

A 21-year-old male, of Buhl, was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson FXDF motorcycle southbound on 1400 E when he drove off the east side of the roadway. He was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.