NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Wright and his fellow Big East coaches know it will take a huge effort from everyone to make the college basketball season work this year and actually stage an NCAA Tournament.
Only a few weeks into the start of practice, there already have been some bumps due to the coronavirus. Many more are expected.
Big East coaches got on Zoom calls Wednesday for their annual media day and — while still talking about basketball and the return of UConn — outlined a stark reality facing all of college basketball this season: Coronavirus testing, COVID-19 protocols and the lack of confirmed schedules are dominant features of preparing to play.
“This year, as we’ve all learned, anything can happen,” said Wright, whose Villanova team was the coaches’ pick to win the league. “We’ve been shut down and we all learn is, it’s not 14 days. It’s guys get shut down in different increments. Then (they) have to get heart tests and it could affect your team for 21,23 days. That’s just part of it. How do you handle all the challenges? There are more than any season in the history of college basketball.”
The Big East announced that its Gavitt Tip-Off games, the annual challenge with the Big Ten, has been postponed a year. They are still trying to have matchups against the Big 12.
Dozens of preseason tournament games have already been canceled and a few teams have had to push the pause button because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Marquette has already had a setback, having to quarantine for two weeks because of a positive test and can’t get back on the court until Nov. 4. Creighton coach Greg McDermott said while it is normally a coaching cliche to say teams are taking it day by day, it is more fitting this season than any other.
“When practice is over we talk about the things that allowed us to practice today, wearing masks, practice social distancing, make sure you’re not in a group setting, protect yourself and teammates,” he said. “The message has been: assume the person you’re talking to has COVID. What steps are you taking to protect yourself?”
Commissioner Val Ackerman said the league will follow NCAA guidelines and teams will be testing three times a week leading up to play.
“We will do our best where disruptions are kept to a minimum and a number of Big East schools are able to compete for a national championship next spring,” Ackerman said.
Wright’s team is the preseason pick to win the conference for the sixth time in seven years, receiving nine of the 11 first-place votes from league coaches.
“I hope we live out the predictions,” Wright said. “As we all know, we got a lot of work to do.”