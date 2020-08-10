tv calendar
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon
TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.