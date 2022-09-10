Bobcat
Sportsmen's participation in bobcat research continues to improve understanding and management of bobcats throughout the state.
 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Bobcats are quite common throughout the state, and they are a popular quarry among fur harvesters.

Beginning in 2018, Idaho Fish and Game implemented a statewide effort to gather more information about bobcat populations through a voluntary bobcat jaw collection program. Since then, Fish and Game has been reimbursing hunters and trappers who turn in the lower jaws of bobcats they harvested.