A few of the dogs at The Herd House with Santa Claus at PetSmart.

 Photo courtesy of Christine Welch

POCATELLO — A new animal rescue group called The Herd House is helping animals with special needs find forever homes.

Christine Welch, the founder of this group, said she has been rescuing animals for most of her adult life. For a time, she could only take in one or two at a time before finally purchasing a house in 2020. This allowed her to take in more.

