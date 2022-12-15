POCATELLO — A new animal rescue group called The Herd House is helping animals with special needs find forever homes.
Christine Welch, the founder of this group, said she has been rescuing animals for most of her adult life. For a time, she could only take in one or two at a time before finally purchasing a house in 2020. This allowed her to take in more.
"I did some fostering for some healthy dogs," she said. "But I've become the go-to for special needs animals."
Welch said she was inspired to start her group after helping Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck raise money for a dog that needed surgery to help it walk again.
"That inspired me to start the foundation to help with rescue and rehabilitation," she said.
Welch has helped animals from various parts of the country. This year, she has helped 23 animals find permanent homes. Each animal is named after a famous person. She has animals named Owen Wilson, Kevin Bacon and even Leg O Less.
"Some I adopted myself because they were considered unadoptable," she said.
Welch currently has a few dogs with her. One is a puppy who is deaf and blind in one eye. This puppy came to Welch when he was 4 months old. She said he was malnourished because he never learned to nurse.
"Now he's 8 months old and is as healthy as can be," she said. "He has no idea that he can't hear."
In addition to the dogs, Welch also has a few cats in her care. One is a kitten that is missing an eye and another is missing a leg. She even takes in reptiles.
"That's why I called the group The Herd House," she said. "We're more than a pack of dogs. We're a herd."
Welch said her favorite part of rescuing these animals is providing a voice for those who have no voice. She herself has had experience with abandonment.
"I know what it's like," she said. "I try to be there for them."
Welch said she also loves the community of Pocatello and the help they've given her with the animals.
"We've lived all over the country," she said. "This community has been fantastic. The help that I get for these animals is unmatched."
Welch said her group is present on all social media platforms, especially Twitter, where she has over 23,000 followers. More information about The Herd House can be found at twitter.com/tine_theherd.
