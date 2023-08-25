POCATELLO — An animal rescue that is looking out for the little guy in the big dog world has a message for those in search of their next furry friend: Avoid backyard breeders and be responsible when it comes to dog ownership.
JJ’s Yorkies - Rescue & Preservation Breeder, a rescue that specializes in small dog breeds, has put out the notice that the number of dogs needing homes greatly out ratios the number of loving homes available, and that it’s time for dog lovers to put their foot down to staunch the growing issue of overpopulation.
“It’s extremely hard right now,” said Justice Isaacson, owner of JJ’s Yorkies who runs the rescue out of her house and currently has 15 dogs and one rabbit to tend to within her home. “We’re keeping dogs longer than we ever have. If we had dogs that didn’t have bite history and things like that, we could usually get them placed within 30 days. Now it’s taking 90 or more.”
Isaacson explained the problem grew in part due to COVID-19 when everyone was confined within their homes and looking to rake in extra cash. Without screening their dog’s health, considering the implications of mixing certain breeds, or making game plans of providing the best quality of care for the puppies and ensuring they go to responsible, loving homes, backyard breeders bred a problem among the dog community that has only exacerbated an already ongoing crisis.
“During COVID, everyone wanted to make a quick buck and because people were home they went, ‘Oh, this would be a great time to get a dog,’ and then greedy people thought, ‘Good, I can make a whole bunch of money,’ and so they’re breeding puppies right and left and then everybody went back to work and now they’re dumping their dogs and people aren’t adopting new dogs. And it’s just led to a really, really ugly situation,” she said.
When Isaacson first created JJ’s Yorkies seven years back, she and her husband, Jake, initially planned to be “preservation breeders” for just yorkies and yorkie mixes, a term she explained is used for people who are trying to perpetuate the standards of a breed. This can help ensure that a dog has healthy genetics and will be unplagued by certain health conditions that can arise if one crossbreeds irresponsibly.
The couple also created a purchaser’s contract that is “ironclad,” in that if one buys a puppy from them and can’t or won’t take care of the dog at any point after purchasing it, that dog must be returned back to JJ’s Yorkies. Isaacson felt that this was a standard of being an ethical breeder, and that rescuing dogs that were being abused or neglected was the next step in ensuring canine safety and wellbeing.
“It started when we decided to become preservation breeders … and we felt like rescue was just another part of that ethical piece,” she said.
Despite starting off as a yorkie rescue, they’ve expanded into taking in all types of small dogs due to the increase in need and have even taken in several moderate sized dogs as well.
“All rescues and shelters are overflowing and so we expanded, and we’ve taken in more dogs this year than we have ever taken in at one time,” she said.
Early this spring JJ’s Yorkies rescued a mother dog and her four puppies that were living on a Utah reservation, and in the past Isaacson has struggled with finding foster homes for dogs that were at risk of euthanasia.
“Every day we’re kind of banging our heads against the wall and I’m going on these Facebook places being like, ‘Please somebody help us foster,’” she said. “I just had a dog the other day that they were gonna euthanize at 4 o’clock and I was on my Facebook asking for somebody to please agree to foster this dog so he doesn’t get put down and I (heard back from) nobody. It was crickets. So it’s getting almost to that hopeless place where we’re like, come on guys, stop thinking ‘this isn’t my problem’ and do something.”
Isaacson explained that all dogs that are rescued through JJ’s Yorkies are never used for breeding and wanted dog owners to be aware of what responsible dog breeders look like.
“I feel like if you’re a responsible breeder, you’re doing genetic health testing on your dogs and you’re not just breeding them because you have a male and a female,” she said. “You’re breeding for health and temperament, not for money. And then you are spending a great deal of time and money investing in producing the healthiest and most stable puppies that you possibly can.”
Isaacson’s desire to help animals grew during her time in the Navy. While in Texas she found an injured baby sparrow, and after learning no animal shelter or rehab center could take care of it, took matters into her own hands, nursed it to health, and got the proper permits to keep it.
“I raised her for 10 years, she had broken feet, and so she couldn’t be released,” she said. “She was with me for the entirety of her life.”
After the sparrow — which she named Jake before ever meeting her husband — died, she turned to owning yorkies, which were small enough to tend to without having to overexert herself, as she gained health and mobility issues during her time in service.
It was then she noticed the worsening conditions in the canine breeding field, and although she was only one person, she decided to make a change.
“Just seeing prices that are out there from these backyard breeders and the situations that these dogs come from and go back into, it was just beyond awful, and I knew there was nothing that I could do about it but change it from my level,” she said. “All I could do was set an example.”
Since starting JJ’s Yorkies, Isaacson has forged a working relationship with several other animal rescues, including the Bannock Humane Society, Aiding 2 Adoption, Soul Sisters Rescue and more. Her organization is also in the process of becoming a nonprofit, and she hopes to continue to help address the issues of unethical breeding while cultivating new generations of healthy small dog breeds.
“I’m of the opinion that it’s adopt, or shop responsibly,” she said. “Find a breeder that you know is ethical. I think the only way to get rid of backyard breeders is to truly educate people to stay away from anyone who does not do ethical breeding standards.”
For more information on JJ’s Yorkies and how to help or foster a dog, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/JJyorkies.
(1) comment
This is elitist to bash so called backyard breeders.
There is a difference in a breeder with only one
Breeding pair and AKC, and only have a litter every few years......and a puppy mill with too many dogs breeding. Who are you to call them
Backyard breeders? As opposed to what....front
Yard breeders? Factory farm breeders? Snobby
Elitist rich POS breeders? You can tell by the condition of the dogs and puppies if they are
Good breeders. These elitist rich types think
That they should control everything for everyone else. Now I totally agree that these designer dogs
Are a travesty and these sick people need to stop.
It's hilarious how the labradoodle has become the preferred breed of liberal democrats. They
Are ruining these poor dogs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.