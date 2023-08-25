JJ’s Yorkies

Justice Isaacson, right, with her husband, Jake, and their yorkies. The Isaacsons have created JJ’s Yorkies - Rescue & Preservation Breeder to help promote responsible dog breeding and to rescue small dog breeds in need of safe and loving homes.

 Photo courtesy of JJ’s Yorkies

POCATELLO — An animal rescue that is looking out for the little guy in the big dog world has a message for those in search of their next furry friend: Avoid backyard breeders and be responsible when it comes to dog ownership.

JJ’s Yorkies - Rescue & Preservation Breeder, a rescue that specializes in small dog breeds, has put out the notice that the number of dogs needing homes greatly out ratios the number of loving homes available, and that it’s time for dog lovers to put their foot down to staunch the growing issue of overpopulation.

Old Crow

This is elitist to bash so called backyard breeders.

There is a difference in a breeder with only one

Breeding pair and AKC, and only have a litter every few years......and a puppy mill with too many dogs breeding. Who are you to call them

Backyard breeders? As opposed to what....front

Yard breeders? Factory farm breeders? Snobby

Elitist rich POS breeders? You can tell by the condition of the dogs and puppies if they are

Good breeders. These elitist rich types think

That they should control everything for everyone else. Now I totally agree that these designer dogs

Are a travesty and these sick people need to stop.

It's hilarious how the labradoodle has become the preferred breed of liberal democrats. They

Are ruining these poor dogs.

