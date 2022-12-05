POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its third annual live Nativity this Wednesday night.
Jonathan Dinger, pastor of the church, said they decided to do this display during the pandemic during the lockdowns.
"We decided to do something in 2020," he said. "Let's get people out and give them something to do."
Dinger said the first year was successful. Every showing of the Nativity they did was full.
"All our showings were as full as can be," he said. "People told us we should do it next year."
Dinger said the Nativity will feature live animals, including three camels, sheep and a donkey.
"It's cool because we have a lot of unique animals," he said. "This is alive. It's all real people and the animals bring it to life."
Dinger said the performance is a drive-in in the church's parking lot at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello. They use an FM transmitter for spectators to tune into. The whole thing takes about 20 minutes.
"Afterwards they can see the animals and say hi to the characters," he said.
Performances will take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For the last two years, the busiest performance was the one at 5:30 p.m., Dinger said.
"We had so many people coming that we had to turn them away," he said. "That made us sad."
Dinger recommended that parents with young children should come to the 5:30 performance while adults who come alone should go to the later performances.
"Come to the 5:30 if you have little kids," he said. "That way you can get home early and have dinner. Grownups can come to the 7:30 performance."
Dinger said his favorite part about the live Nativity is that it brings the Nativity story to life.
"You read about it and you know the story," he said. "This is all real people and that makes it a real thing. It's not just a story anymore."
Dinger said the Nativity is made possible through the combined efforts of all the different people. He said there are people who help with lights, projection, sets and all the different characters.
"That's what's so cool about it," he said. "Seventy people help make it happen."
Dinger encourages everyone to come see the Nativity, whether they are members of the Grace Lutheran Church or not.
"We like to bless our community," he said. "This is not just for our members. It's for the community."
The Nativity will be held on Wednesday at the Grace Lutheran Church at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello.
