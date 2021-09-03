My parents and younger siblings moved to Chubbuck about 45 years ago. Several years later, my employment brought me and my young family to Pocatello for a few years. My mother would always talk about Chubbuck and the wonderful place it was to live in. She was such a staunch supporter of Chubbuck at that time, it was amusing to the rest of our family. My mom’s attitude and feelings about Chubbuck made such an impression on me, that we decided Chubbuck was the only place for us. So, after my employment took us away for a few years, we chose to move back here to stay.
I hadn’t understood why mom felt the way she did until we settled in here. Having lived here for the past 20 years, I can say this community is different than any of the four other communities where we had previously lived. It reminds me of the 1980s sitcom, "Cheers" — “Where everybody knows your name.” Nearly everyone I talk to is so warm and friendly and supportive that I am grateful that I have the opportunity to work and serve the residents of this great city where there is so much pride of community.
Chubbuck is not a sleepy little town that it might have once been. It is no secret, and it is easy to see that Chubbuck is seeing a lot of growth recently, and we are poised to see quite a bit more. I recognize and understand that growth brings many issues, such as stress on our current infrastructure, the need to potentially expand public safety services (fire and police), to name a few. To keep up with the vision that I have for our growing and thriving community, we need to be at the top of our game. Chubbuck has a great compliment of professional staff and employees that work hard to serve the residents, and keep this a great, family-friendly community, and I applaud them all.
For the last 44 years, as I have worked as a commercial banker, I had the privilege of working closely with owners and operators of nearly every type of business that you can imagine. As a banker deciding to lend money to businesses to help them manage and grow their individual business, it was my job to learn almost as much about the business as the manager or owner themselves. The business and management experience I gained through the relationships that I developed with those business owners is invaluable to the leadership boards I have had and do now serve on. I am eager to bring that value to Chubbuck in a more impactful way through my service as mayor.
Whether it’s a business or a public enterprise, the principles of managing budgets and staff are universal. Every resident here is a stakeholder, or shareholder if you will, in this public enterprise of the city of Chubbuck. Just as any other shareholder, they don’t want to be fed the “lemonade”; they want to see returns on their investments. It is time that we step up our game and get down to doing the people’s business.
Dan Heiner is a candidate in Chubbuck's mayoral race.