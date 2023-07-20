Lauren Necochea 2

An economy should serve the people who power it, not the other way around. Building such an economy requires making smart investments in our communities, empowering workers and small business owners, and cutting costs for families. Democrats are working to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down. Historic progress over the last two and half years — including the lowest unemployment in over 50 years and 13.2 million new jobs — shows our agenda is working.

Democrats have driven billions of dollars in investments, jobs and economic opportunities in Idaho alone. Micron broke ground on a $15 billion Boise manufacturing facility expected to create 2,000 good-paying jobs following the passage of the Chips & Science Act. Democrats are working to bring manufacturing jobs back home, even while Idaho’s Republican delegation voted against this legislation to strengthen our national and economic security.

Lauren Necochea is a Democrat representing Idaho's District 19, House Seat A.

