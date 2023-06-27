Day of Action

A group of volunteers doing a service project on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho Day of Action.

 Photo courtesy of Shantay Bloxham

POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho held its first-ever Day of Action on June 21, which was created to help out area nonprofits.

Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho, said they had 150 volunteers who were able to help nonprofit organizations throughout Southeast Idaho with 13 different service projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.