POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho held its first-ever Day of Action on June 21, which was created to help out area nonprofits.
Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho, said they had 150 volunteers who were able to help nonprofit organizations throughout Southeast Idaho with 13 different service projects.
"A couple nonprofits had projects at different locations," she said. "We connected with 11 nonprofits and 13 projects."
The day started at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello between 8 and 10 a.m.
"They were given a T-shirt and a light breakfast before heading out to their project sites," Bloxham said. "We concluded by teaming up with Revive @ 5 and Denny's Wrecker."
Volunteers worked on projects such as cleaning food pantries, painting, yard work and other cleanup projects.
"Nonprofits included Oneida County Crisis Center, Shelley Area Senior Center, Historic Downtown Pocatello, Portneuf District Library and Aid for Friends," Bloxham said.
Once the day was over, city council members from Pocatello and Chubbuck read a joint proclamation recognizing June 21 as United Way of Southeast Idaho Day of Action. Then there was a ribbon cutting put on by the Pocatello Chamber Chiefs.
Bloxham said her favorite part about the Day of Action was watching the different volunteers come together to serve the community.
"What we like most is how eager the community members were to come together to support nonprofits and the important work being done," she said.
Bloxham said United Way plans to hold a Day of Action around June 21 every year from now.
"We were thrilled with the success of year one and are eager to continue our efforts in planning for year two," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.