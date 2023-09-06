New Day Products & Resources workers

POCATELLO — New Day Products & Resources, a nonprofit community therapy program offering products to the public and resources to disabled persons all across Southeast Idaho, is ready to celebrate 50 years of serving the area.

Terry Fredrickson, owner of New Day Products & Resources, said everything they produce is made by people with disabilities.

