POCATELLO — New Day Products & Resources, a nonprofit community therapy program offering products to the public and resources to disabled persons all across Southeast Idaho, is ready to celebrate 50 years of serving the area.
Terry Fredrickson, owner of New Day Products & Resources, said everything they produce is made by people with disabilities.
"This is made 100 percent by people with disabilities," he said.
Fredrickson said the goal of New Day Products is to help their employees find work in the community and to be able to provide for themselves.
"Our ultimate goal is to get someone from here into the community," he said. "We get them to where they support themselves 100 percent so they don't need us."
Frederickson said he feels proud that New Day Products has been able to make this 50-year milestone.
"It's breathtaking," he said. "It's almost overwhelming to think about it."
Frederickson said he is proud of the impact New Day has made in people's lives for the past five decades, whether that be employees, their families or people who have needed their products and services.
"This is a huge impact," he said. "It's amazing what a group of like-minded people can do to change the community."
Frederickson said everyone at New Day would be celebrating the anniversary on Sept. 12 at the Juniper Hills Country Club, and in October there will be a special party with their clients.
"We're having two big celebrations," he said. "One is at the golf club, and another in October where we're having a huge client party."
Frederickson said they offer several different services, including graphic arts. The organization makes T-shirts for several different sports teams, including Idaho State University and the Gate City Grays.
"We make T-shirts," he said. "We put logos on T-shirts. We make jerseys."
Fredrickson said they also do a lot of embroidery and make soaps. He said a lot of the soap goes to new mothers at the hospital. They even make campaign buttons for election candidates.
"During campaigns we do all sorts of stuff," he said. "We don't care what party you're with."
Fredrickson said they also do a lot of woodworking. They make swings and yard furniture and even do some restoration work. One of their most popular wood items they make is cornhole boards, which became popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We make cornhole boards like crazy," he said. "We started making cornholes right before the pandemic and it exploded. People were home more. Cornhole is a great thing to do with your family."
Frederickson said he is grateful for the community for all the support they've given New Day Products over the past 50 years.
"We don't exist without this community," he said. "They support us, and they always have. We are so grateful. We love ISU. We love Pocatello. We love Chubbuck."
