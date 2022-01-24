A motel guest angry at being charged an extra $150 for smoking in his nonsmoking room shot up the front entrance of Motel 6 around 10 a.m. Friday.
The motel is located at 1360 South 12 West in Rexburg.
Police have named Johnnie Kendrall Adams, 35, of Mississippi, as a suspect in the shooting after locating him in Alpine, Wyoming, later that day.
According to Motel 6 Guest Service Representative Tim Smith, Adams stayed at the hotel Wednesday and Thursday. When paying his bill, the hotel staff told him they would charge him extra because they had to rid his room of cigarette smoke. Typical overnight rental costs are around $60.
“We have a nonsmoking policy in all of our rooms,” Smith said. “It’s in the policy that all guests read and sign.”
Adams insisted he hadn’t smoked while staying overnight, Smith said.
“He kept getting angrier and angrier,” Smith said. “I got the manager on the phone, and the manager told him the same thing I did. (Adams) cussed out the manager and called him some nasty things. He stormed out (after) it was charged to his card.”
Shortly after, Adams is alleged to have pulled up outside the front of the motel.
“I saw him pull the rifle out of his truck. I yelled at everybody and ducked under the table and called 911,” Smith said.
By that time, Adams and three housekeepers had moved to the back of the motel. None were injured physically, Smith said.
“We were all shook up,” Smith said. “All our windows in the front lobby are having to be replaced.”
There were five other guests staying at the motel at the time and were taken to a Rigby Motel 6 on Friday. The motel will remain closed for at least a week to clean up and to work on some of its yearly maintenance.
Motel manager Sky Waite estimated the damages to be around $40,000. He was on the phone during the incident with Adams.
“At the time, I wasn’t quite sure what was happening. I heard screams on the phone, and then it cut out. Obviously, I was panicked,” he said.
Waite sped to the hotel where he found the motel’s windows shot out.
“I wanted to make sure everyone was OK. There were no injuries — no employees or guests,” he said.
Smith said that Friday’s incident was the most excitement he’s ever experienced while at work.
“I won’t ever complain about this job being boring again. During the wintertime we get super slow. This is definitely the most exciting thing that’s happened,” he said.
Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said he was thankful that no one was injured during the shooting.
“We’re just grateful we were able to get (Adams) into custody and able to resolve this as quickly as we were able to do. We’re especially grateful more than anything – that nobody was hurt,” he said.
When arrested in Wyoming, police found Adams carrying with him an AR-15 rifle, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He now faces five felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied building. Adams will face drug charges in Wyoming.
According to a Rexburg Police Department press release, Motel 6 employees called police at 9:50 a.m. to report that a man had used a rifle to shoot several rounds into the front of the building.
“The suspect left the building upset and walked to his truck in the front parking lot located on the north end of the building. He then retrieved an AR-15 rifle from his truck and walked back to the front entry way of the building,” said Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen in the press release.
From there, Adams allegedly discharged 13 rounds into the front of the building before leaving the scene with a female passenger.
Neighboring schools were placed on “shelter in place.” During that time, school workers or a police officer stood guard at the front of the buildings while teachers continued to teach. No one was injured at any of the schools during the incident.
“We would like to especially thank the public for all of the tips and information received about this case and thank all of the agencies involved that assisted in the apprehension of Adams,” Hagen said.
Both the hotel management and police department have offered counseling for those there during the shooting should they need it.
“If they need time off, they can have it,” Waite said. “We’ve identified places where they can go to get help if they need it. I’ve checked with everyone at the hotel when the shooting happened, and they’re handling it surprisingly well. Some of them are still most likely processing it. As of right now they’re all doing fine,” Waite said.