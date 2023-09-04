Here’s this week’s full schedule of Southeast Idaho sporting events.
High School Sports
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 5
American Falls at Firth 4 p.m.
Teton at Snake River 4 p.m.
Thunder Ridge at Century 4:30 p.m.
Preston at Rigby 4:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Idaho Falls 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Canyon Ridge at Preston 4:30 p.m.
South Fremont at American Falls 6 p.m.
Highland at Madison 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Marsh Valley at Firth 4 p.m.
American Falls at Snake River 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Teton 4 p.m.
Century at Pocatello 4:30 p.m at Irving Middle School
Marsh Valley at Malad 5 p.m.
Blackfoot at Idaho Falls 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Highland at Rigby 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Aberdeen at Firth 11 a.m.
South Fremont at Snake River 1 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Pocatello 3 p.m. at Lookout Field
Hillcrest at Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Teton at Snake River 4 p.m.
Century at Thunder Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Rigby at Preston 4:30 p.m.
American Falls at Firth 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Pocatello 7 p.m. at Irving Middle School
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Madison at Highland 4:30 p.m. at Alameda Middle School
Preston at Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.
South Fremont at American Falls 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Idaho Falls at Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Century 4:30 p.m.
American Falls at Snake River 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Teton 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Preston at Burley 11 a.m .
Aberdeen at Firth 1 p.m.
South Fremont at Snake River 1 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Pocatello 7 p.m. at Lookout Field
Blackfoot at Hillcrest 7:30 p.m. at Complex 1
Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Highland vs. Thunder Ridge 3:30 p.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course
Thursday, Sept. 7
Highland vs. Multiple opponents 9 a.m. at Teton Peaks
Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 7
Century Coed at Magic Mountain Invitational 3:30 p.m. at Kimberly High School
Friday, Sept. 8
Highland Coed at Tiger Grizz Invite TBA at Freeman Park
Pocatello Coed at Tiger Grizz Invite TBA at Freeman Park
Century Coed Tiger Grizz Invite TBA at Freeman Park
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Marsh Valley at Ririe 6:30 p.m.
Snake River at Teton 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Century 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Grace at West Side 4 p.m.
American Heritage at Grace Lutheran 5:30 p.m.
Grace at Preston 5:30 p.m. at West Side
Blackfoot at Idaho Falls 6:30 p.m.
Sugar-Salem at American Falls 6:30 p.m.
Madison at Pocatello 7 p.m.
Oakley at Rockland 7 p.m.
Preston at West Side 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Marsh Valley at Grace 4:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban at North Gem 5 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Bear Lake 6 p.m.
Leadore at Rockland 6 p.m.
Pocatello at Shelley 6 p.m. at Bonneville
Kimberly at Snake River 6:30 p.m.
American Falls at Teton 6:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Bonneville 7 p.m.
Rigby at Century 7 p.m.
Bear Lake at Grace 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Malad at Star Valley Invitational 11 a.m.
Bear Lake Triple Threat Showcase 11 a.m. at Thunder Ridge
Blackfoot at Triple Threat Showcase 3 p.m. at Hillcrest
Snake River at Triple Threat Showcase 3 p.m. at Thunder Ridge
Century at Triple Threat Showcase 3 p.m. at Idaho Falls
Preston at Triple Threat Showcase 3 p.m. at Thunder Ridge
Saturday, Sept. 9
Century at Triple Threat Showcase 8 a.m. at Idaho Falls
Preston at Triple Threat Showcase 8 a.m. at Thunder Ridge
Blackfoot at Triple Threat Showcase 8 a.m.
West Side at West Jefferson Invitational 8 a.m.
Snake River at Triple Threat Showcase 9 a.m. at Thunder Ridge
Bear Lake Triple Threat Showcase 11 a.m. at Thunder Ridge
American Falls at Homedale 11 a.m.
Malad at Star Valley Invitational 11 a.m.
Sho-Ban at Watersprings noon
American Falls at Nyssa Oregon 12:30 p.m. at Homedale
Grace Lutheran at North Gem 1 p.m.
Taylor's Crossing at Sho-Ban 1:30 p.m.
Rockland at Grace Lutheran 2:30 p.m. at North Gem
Rockland at North Gem 4 p.m.
Football
Friday, Sept. 8
Shoshone at North Gem 4 p.m.
Hagerman at Rockland 4 p.m.
South Fremont at Aberdeen 7 p.m.
American Falls at Filer 7 p.m.
Bear Lake at Firth 7 p.m.
St. Joseph (UT) at Grace 7 p.m.
Century at Highland 7 p.m.
West Side at Marsh Valley 7 p.m.
Malad at North Fremont 7 p.m.
Jerome at Preston 7 p.m.
Snake River at Soda Springs 7 p.m
Pocatello at Twin Falls 7 p.m.
Blackfoot at Hillcrest 7 p.m.
Idaho State University
Soccer
Thursday, Sept. 7
Idaho State University at Wyoming 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 7
Utah Valley at Idaho State University 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Gonzaga and Utah Valley at Idaho State University 5 p.m
Saturday, Sept. 9
Gonzaga at Idaho State University 1 p.m.
Football
Saturday, Sept. 9
Idaho State University at Utah State University 6 p.m.
If you have a sporting event you’d like to see included in next week’s article, call or text Kyle Riley at 208-380-1133.
