When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get asked by business leaders in the room “how is Idaho doing that” or “what is the Idaho equation?” While I am not a Math Professor, I know that an equation is defined as a situation or problem in which several factors must be considered. The first step in solving any equation is to make the equation as simple as possible and after living here and serving as the Dean of the College of Business at Idaho State University I think the Idaho equation is driven by four simple variables which I shared recently with the Idaho Technology Council.
Idaho is a beautiful state composed of endless mountains, rivers, and giant green hillsides. If taking a step back from big city life and enjoying experiences with your family and friends is what you are seeking, then there is truly no better place than the Gem State. In two years in Idaho, we have gone on more hikes, been to more outdoor concerts, and enjoyed experiencing nature with our family more than the rest of our life combined. The quality of life here is unmatched and fits perfectly with the “experience economy” desired by so many young professionals today.
As we emerge into a new decade, the United States faces significant demographic challenges highlighted by the recent Census that showed one of the smallest population growth rates in the history of our country over the past ten years. Despite this national trend, demographics are on the side of Idaho and huge reason for optimism in the future. Thousands of people who have flocked to Idaho driving a population increase of more than 2% in the past year, the largest net migration of any state in the country. Perhaps more importantly, Idaho is currently one of the five youngest states in the nation and is home to a great higher education system led by three world-class research institutions in Idaho State University, Boise State University and the University of Idaho. A growing population filled with talented young people trained by some of the best Colleges and Universities in the world is a part of the equation that every business is excited about.
A recent CNBC report for 2021 shows Idaho has the #1 Economy in the nation and is ranked #2 for Business Friendliness in the entire country. Great work by business and government leaders across the state, lower taxes, and a thriving entrepreneurship culture has helped fuel an economic boom, with Idaho taking the No. 1 spot for its economic growth, according to the 2021 U.S. News Best States rankings. Even as states saw their economies grinding to a halt during the pandemic, Idaho was one of a handful that saw continued growth. Idaho is supportive of our business community in a way that I have never seen anywhere else and that is a driving force for new start-ups, small business expansion, and large companies relocating jobs across the state.
I am from the South which is a part of the country where people pride themselves on being kind and welcoming (and they are). So it was surprising to me that when we arrived in Pocatello during a pandemic to find the most welcoming, kind, supportive community we have ever lived in. There is a genuineness to people in Idaho that is special and a shared sense of optimism about what we can be and what we can create for future generations. The Idaho Equation of incredible quality of life, favorable demographics, business friendliness and passionate citizens provides us advantages that will drive Idaho be one of the most thriving states in our country in the decades ahead. I feel so blessed and thankful to be an Idahoan and as great as today is, I truly believe our best days are ahead of us.
C. Shane Hunt, Ph.D., is the dean of the College of Business and Michael C. Ruettgers Professor of Marketing at Idaho State University.