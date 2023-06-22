Auxiliary Scholarship Winners 2023

Pictured left to right: Juanita Grimmett, Daniel Medel, McKenzie Mangun, Karen Ruchti

Not pictured: Kelsey Walenta

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Medical Center auxiliary announced the 2023-2024 scholarship recipients. Each recipient received $2,000 toward his or her tuition at Idaho State University.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Kelsey Walenta, Daniel Medel and McKenzie Mangun.

