ISU reactor control room and simulation lab

Students at Idaho State University demonstrate the new reactor control room and simulation lab at the Eames Complex.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Idaho State University recently opened a new reactor control room and simulation lab at the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovation Complex.

The reactor control room and simulation lab is an energy exploration center that was built in a partnership with NuScale Power, LLC, which is headquartered in Tigard, Oregon.

