POCATELLO — Idaho State University recently opened a new reactor control room and simulation lab at the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovation Complex.
The reactor control room and simulation lab is an energy exploration center that was built in a partnership with NuScale Power, LLC, which is headquartered in Tigard, Oregon.
The lab will give students an opportunity to learn how to work in a control room for NuScale reactor plants, ISU said in a news release, adding this will help students become qualified to work in places such as the Idaho National Laboratory.
The grand opening started with brief remarks from Interim Dean of the College of Technology at ISU Debbie Ronneburg. She introduced several special guests from NuScale Power, the College of Technology and even local and state representatives such as Mayor Brian Blad and Representative Dustin Manwaring.
"In the spring of 2021, Governor Brad Little signed the Building Idaho's Future Bill," she said. "It created one-time funds for strategic investments in career and technical education."
Ronneburg said the College of Technology received $1 million to fund this project thanks to the bill. She said the funding was used "to modernize and expand our programs that align with regional labor market means."
"Over the year, we were able to purchase cutting-edge equipment for various programs at the College of Technology, including nuclear operations technology," she said.
Ronneburg said this also lead to their partnership with NuScale Power, which led them to build the reactor control room and simulation lab.
"At ISU, students can gain an amazing education in nuclear science from an associate degree in nuclear operations to a Ph.D. in nuclear science and engineering," she said.
After Ronneburg's remarks, Doug Bowen, supervisor of plant operations at NuScale Power was invited to speak. He talked about the process of installing the reactor control room and simulation lab. He expressed his excitement about the completion of the project.
"We are especially excited about this installation," he said. "In this case, we'll truly be training the future operators for the Idaho Nuclear Lab site."
After Doug Bowen's remarks, he showed a video of Jose Reyes, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of NuScale thanking the university for the partnership and stated that he looked forward to continuing to work with them in the future.
Vince Bowen, executive director of energy systems technology and education at ISU, stood up to give his remarks. He started by telling the audience a little about himself and his love for science and technology.
"I wanted to be involved in nuclear energy," he said. "I was just charged up over that."
Vince expressed his excitement that the university now has the simulator so that students will be able to be trained to work with nuclear energy.
After Vince finished his remarks, he showed a video of ISU instructors and students discussing the reactor control room and simulation lab and the opportunities it will give to students.
Once the video ended, members of the audience were able to view ISU students working in the simulation lab. They demonstrated working procedures during both normal and abnormal settings, such as during an earthquake.
The university will continue to reach out to the community with tours and demonstrations of the new facility for community leaders, K-12 students and anyone in the community who is interested.
