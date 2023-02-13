Chef Lloyd George

Chef Lloyd George, a local chef who was recently selected to participate in a prestigious culinary program.

 Photo courtesy of Lloyd George

FORT HALL — Lloyd George, former food and beverage director at Fort Hall Casino, was recently selected to participate in a prestigious culinary program called the Culinary Enrichment and Innovation Program.

George said he applied for the program in September of last year after hearing about it from the American Culinary Federation, of which he is a member.

