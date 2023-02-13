FORT HALL — Lloyd George, former food and beverage director at Fort Hall Casino, was recently selected to participate in a prestigious culinary program called the Culinary Enrichment and Innovation Program.
George said he applied for the program in September of last year after hearing about it from the American Culinary Federation, of which he is a member.
"I was really excited," he said. "I didn't think I would be able to qualify but wanted to give it a shot."
The program was first held in 2008, and it offers culinary leadership training for chefs throughout the country.
"At least 100 programs apply for this program each year," he said. "Usually, only 16 are selected, but this year 18 were selected."
George said that to apply for the program, he had to write a brief history of his career and experience.
"I'd studied culinary arts at Bleu Culinary College in Seattle and le Cordon Bleu in Las Vegas," he said.
His favorite part about being a chef is creating new dishes and sharing them with other people. He also loves cooking for his family, and his favorite type of food to cook is seafood.
"I like being able to create different things and seeing that people really enjoy my food," he said. "I do it for my family as well."
George said he just started a new food prepping business that he calls First Prep, where he cooks healthy meals. He started this business as a way to help his grandmother and others eat healthier.
"That's currently what I do," he said. "I'm trying to get my business off the ground doing healthy meals."
For the program, he'd have the opportunity to study at the Culinary Institute of America's three campuses throughout the country.
"The program takes place three weeks out of the year," he said. "In April, I leave for Napa, California."
