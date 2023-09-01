POCATELLO — Michael Gallagher, former vice president of academic affairs at Idaho State University and interim president during the 2005-06 school year has died. He was 80.
Gallagher, who died on Aug. 17, in Heber City, Utah, leaves behind a legacy that influenced and touched the lives of everyone around him and was an integral part of college academics.
He is the former president of Colorado Mesa University, a position he held from 1996 to 2003. After the time he spent dutifully serving ISU, he returned to Mesa State teaching business until his retirement in 2010.
For those that knew him best he was a man of many talents, using a broad intellect to excel in many fields and in many facets of his life. He conveyed wisdom to those who would take the time to listen, many of whom absorbed the life lessons he tried to impart.
Kelley Wiltbank, general counsel for ISU during the mid 80s, was a friend and fellow academic during Gallagher's stint as the dean of the college of business. They shared adjoining offices during their tenure together, spending some of their free time playing golf and chatting about life.
“He was always so upbeat and open and was just a very smart man about so many things,” Wiltbank said. “He knew finances inside out, he knew them as well as the CFO did because he was a business professor as well as the dean. He knew the academic side very well. He was just a well-rounded academic.”
While the pair's working relationship was one of camaraderie and intellect, humor found its way into their daily lives — those special moments in time that many take for granted but become essential memories.
“There were a few funny instances (during our time together),” Wiltbank said. “There was a time he brought in a gas generator to heat his office while we were having a little cold spill here in Pocatello and he managed to totally smoke up his office. We all laughed about that one.”
His life, however, was not always filled with laughter and joy. Tragedy truck in 2008 when his wife of over 40 years, Flo Mayhugh was shot and killed in a seemingly random act of violence. Gallagher's friend Terry Fine was also killed during the devastating incident. The loss of such important fixtures in a person's life can be a tremendous obstacle to overcome.
“If you look at the things that happened to him in his life, the strange things that happened when his wife was murdered... he just had this amazing ability to keep bouncing back,” Wiltbank said. “He had a couple of heart attacks while we were here in Pocatello and he kept bouncing back and moving on to the next thing and being very successful at it. Being very positive and upbeat about it.”
Certainly, Gallagher had his fair share of calamity in his life but had the resiliency and fortitude to pull himself up and keep fighting — to keep living his life to the best of his ability and to continually be an auspicious influence on his friends, loved ones, students, faculty and anyone that sought his wisdom.
“He was a friend and he was a mentor," Wiltbank said. "Because he was a little bit older than I was I leaned on him and he was a reference for me and helped me all throughout my career and gave me a lot of good advice and counsel.”
Part of that advice was a viewpoint that Gallagher had on how we experience our journey through existence, that the way our lives are shaped are determined more by the path we take to get there.
In quoting Gallagher, Wiltbank said, “Life is what happens when you plan on something else.”
Perhaps the best reflection of his self-awareness, loving nature and capacity for empathy is the way that Gallagher spent the final months of his life. Even with the limited time he had, he spent those fleeting moments expressing his love for those he cared about.
“This was another unique thing about Mike, that was classic Mike,” Wiltbank said. “In his last month or so of his life, he actually reached out to other people to tell them he was going to pass away and he wanted to let you know how much you meant to him and to give you that opportunity for closure.”
A rarity that few are able to experience, being able to find peace and finality with a human being that meant so much to so many people, Gallagher led a life that many would have been proud of and his influence can be felt in every warm smile and kind word imparted by those who loved him most.
He leaves behind his loving wife Yvette Sherwood Gallagher, his daughter Lauren Elizabeth Gallagher Bowen, his sister Mary Gallagher Gafford and his many stepchildren, grandchildren and all the friends and colleagues who will forever keep Mike Gallagher in their hearts.
