DOWNEY — Braiden Wilde and his goat Nibbles had a daily routine leading up to the Bannock County Fair, hosted Aug. 7 to 12.

In preparation for the University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development Goat Show, the 11-year-old Inkom boy would walk Nibbles back and forth on his long driveway while his family members offered their feedback. Then he’d practice showing Nibbles in the family’s small, private arena.

BraidenWilde

Braiden Wilde, 11, of Inkom, cleans his goat, Nibbles.
McNabbs

Billy McNabb, front left, Kaylin McNabb, front right, shear a sheep while Mattie McNabb, back, tends to another sheep. The McNabbs live in Inkom.
Cogdill

Hannah Cogdill shows her goat Promise on Aug. 9 during the Bannock County Fair in Downey.
KaycieParker

Kaycie Parker, 11, of Arimo attempts to move a stubborn goat named Linda.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.