Two juveniles injured in collision between SUV and semi that shut down Highway 30 for four hours in Pocatello By Idaho State Police Dec 23, 2021 Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 4:30 P.M. on December 23rd, 2021, on US Highway 30 near milepost 333 in Pocatello.The driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on US30 passing milepost 333 when it left its lane of travel and went into oncoming traffic and struck a Kenworth semi-truck traveling westbound.Both vehicles came to rest blocking the east and westbound lanes of travel.The Yukon was occupied by a juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger. Both subjects were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. The Kenworth semi-truck was driven by a 49-year-old male from Idaho Falls. He was wearing his seatbelt.Traffic on US30 was blocked in both directions for approximately four hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.