POCATELLO — A local boy injured in a Thursday wreck is not going to survive and his organs are in the process of being donated so that others may live, according to his family.
Jorden Breen, 15, of Pocatello, is currently at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City where he will be taken off life support by Tuesday after his organs are donated to others, his family said.
Breen suffered extensive injuries in a 4:30 p.m. Thursday crash on Highway 30 in Pocatello. He was driving a GMC Yukon eastbound on Highway 30 when he collided with a westbound Kenworth semi, Idaho State Police said. The wreck shut down Highway 30 in Pocatello for four hours.
Story continues below video
The 49-year-old Idaho Falls man who was driving the semi was not transported to the hospital but Breen's juvenile cousin, a passenger in the GMC Yukon, was taken via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Breen, who had to be extricated from his totaled GMC Yukon, was transported via ambulance to PMC and was then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital.
His family said that Breen stopped breathing on his own on Friday morning and is being kept alive by life support machines.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Breen's expenses and donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3JgEamL. As of Christmas morning about $5,700 of a $50,000 goal had been raised.
Breen's family posted a statement along with the GoFundMe fundraiser stating that they are grateful for the doctors and nurses who have treated Breen. The boy's family described him as someone who loves his friends and family as well as his job at Elmer's Restaurant in Pocatello. Breen is always willing to help out those in need, his family said.
Breen's family emphasized that he was not on his phone at the time of the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.