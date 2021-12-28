POCATELLO — A 15-year-old Pocatello boy died Monday morning from injuries he suffered in a Thursday crash.
But the organs donated from Jorden Breen's body were used to save four other individuals, his family said.
Breen had been on life support machines at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City since Friday morning after suffering extensive injuries in a Thursday crash on Highway 30 in Pocatello.
Story continues below video
Breen's family decided to allow his organs to be donated to save other lives. He was removed from life support on Monday morning and died, according to his family.
His family said the organs from Breen's body saved four people.
Breen was driving a GMC Yukon eastbound on Highway 30 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he collided with a westbound Kenworth semi, Idaho State Police said. The wreck shut down Highway 30 in Pocatello for four hours.
The 49-year-old Idaho Falls man who was driving the semi was not transported to the hospital but Breen’s juvenile cousin, a passenger in the GMC Yukon, was taken via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Breen, who had to be extricated from his totaled GMC Yukon, was transported via ambulance to PMC and was then airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Breen’s expenses and donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3JgEamL. As of Tuesday afternoon about $12,600 of a $50,000 goal had been raised.
Breen’s family posted a statement along with the GoFundMe fundraiser saying that they are grateful for the doctors and nurses who treated Breen. The boy’s family described him as someone who loved his friends and family as well as his job at Elmer’s Restaurant in Pocatello. Breen was always willing to help out those in need, his family said.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.