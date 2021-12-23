Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The semi involved in Thursday afternoon's crash on Highway 30 in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — The stretch of U.S. Highway 30 from Philbin Road to Ridge Street is currently closed to traffic following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi.
All lanes of Highway 30 were shut down at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday as a result of the wreck.
Multiple ambulances along with police vehicles and fire trucks are on the scene.
Story continues below video
At least two people involved in the wreck were taken by ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Their names and conditions haven't yet been released.
Authorities are expected to release additional information about the crash soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Full Time Position Available
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.