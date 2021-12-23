crash

The semi involved in Thursday afternoon's crash on Highway 30 in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The stretch of U.S. Highway 30 from Philbin Road to Ridge Street is currently closed to traffic following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi.

All lanes of Highway 30 were shut down at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday as a result of the wreck.

Multiple ambulances along with police vehicles and fire trucks are on the scene.

At least two people involved in the wreck were taken by ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Their names and conditions haven't yet been released.

Authorities are expected to release additional information about the crash soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.