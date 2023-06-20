POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council recently voted unanimously to set aside up to $1 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go toward planning for and installing a new waterslide at Ross Park.
The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department presented three slide and slide installation concepts to the City Council that ranged from $475,000 to 798,000. Each potential option included a two-slide design, with one open and one enclosed slide, and the entire structure standing between 20 to 32 feet tall.
The slide concepts, which were provided by Splashtacular, Vortex and WhiteWater West slide manufacturers, were not formally proposed to the City Council, but the Parks and Recreation Department presented them to demonstrate the prospective cost of a new slide at Ross Park Aquatic Center.
The previous slide at Ross Park closed in 2020 for safety concerns and was ultimately demolished in March of 2023. The City Council members all agreed that getting a new slide at the park is a priority, and they are willing to spend up to $1 million to ensure the project comes to fruition, ideally before 2025.
The earmarked funds will come out of the roughly $10.8 million of ARPA funds Pocatello received. Other ARPA funding allocations the council recently approved include up to $500,000 to purchase land for improving local trails and Portneuf River access, and up to $625,000 for new pickle ball courts at Ross Park.
The $500,000 for land acquisition or easements is expected to go toward improving trail access, the Portneuf River and access to the river. However, it is undecided where exactly the city will purchase land because it depends on landowners being willing to sell or allow public access to their land.
Hannah Sanger, science and environment administrator for the city, said the funding is needed and she was excited to hear that the council approved it.
"This has been an ongoing need for for many years, and now it's really gonna come down to the willingness of the landowners to participate," Sanger said. "We are right now just sort of putting everything on the table to see what might be a good fit for our priorities because half a million dollars is a lot of money, but it only goes so far. So we're still evaluating options."
The city is surveying the community to determine where people would like to see increased public access. The survey can be found online here. The city said it would not have a complete list of approved funding allocations until Thursday.
