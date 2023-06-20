Ross Park water slide

Pictured is the condemned water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council recently voted unanimously to set aside up to $1 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go toward planning for and installing a new waterslide at Ross Park. 

The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department presented three slide and slide installation concepts to the City Council that ranged from $475,000 to 798,000. Each potential option included a two-slide design, with one open and one enclosed slide, and the entire structure standing between 20 to 32 feet tall. 

