POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho and its regional early learning collaborative now have “Read Talk Play Every Day” kits available to check out at both Portneuf District Library and Marshall Public Library.

Each Read Talk Play kit, which is designed for pre-kindergarten children ages 3-5, has everything parents need to read, talk and play with their early learners. Available to anyone, each kit comes with two picture books to read with materials to practice retelling the stories, wordless picture books to inspire talking, and toys, magnetic letters and numbers for play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.