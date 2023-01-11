These Read Talk Play kits, designed for pre-kindergarten children ages 3-5, have everything parents need to read, talk and play with their early learner and are now available to check out at both Portneuf District Library and Marshall Public Library.
Photo courtesy of United Way of Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho and its regional early learning collaborative now have “Read Talk Play Every Day” kits available to check out at both Portneuf District Library and Marshall Public Library.
Each Read Talk Play kit, which is designed for pre-kindergarten children ages 3-5, has everything parents need to read, talk and play with their early learners. Available to anyone, each kit comes with two picture books to read with materials to practice retelling the stories, wordless picture books to inspire talking, and toys, magnetic letters and numbers for play.
To check out a kit, parents of early learners just need to be an adult with a library card, which is free and easily accessible. The Portneuf District Library will have 10 Read Talk Play kits in addition to its six other existing Early Literacy Kits centered on individual components of singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. The Marshall Public Library will also have 10 Read Talk Play kits available to check out.
The Read Talk Play Everyday initiative was designed to help parents understand the importance of their role in developing the cognitive, social and emotional skills their children will need to be successful in school and life. The instructions are in the name — read, talk and play with your child every day.
Everyone across the region is encouraged to wear Read Talk Play shirts in Pocatello-Chubbuck on Thursdays and American Falls on Wednesdays.
