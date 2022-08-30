Allysia Peine

Allysia Peine, one of the performers in ISU's production of "Ordinary Days."

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

Idaho State University has received national recognition from the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts for their production of "Ordinary Days," according to a press release from the university.

"Ordinary Days" won four awards. The awards that the production earned were Special Achievement in the Production of a Musical, Special Achievement in Production Design, Special Achievement in Individual Performance for performer Allysia Peine and Special Achievement in Production and Performance Ensemble Unity.