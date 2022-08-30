Idaho State University has received national recognition from the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts for their production of "Ordinary Days," according to a press release from the university.
"Ordinary Days" won four awards. The awards that the production earned were Special Achievement in the Production of a Musical, Special Achievement in Production Design, Special Achievement in Individual Performance for performer Allysia Peine and Special Achievement in Production and Performance Ensemble Unity.
Performances of "Ordinary Days" were held in February and March of 2021. Stefan Espinosa, director of the production, explained in the press release that it is "an intimate musical that explores and celebrates the thousands of ways our individual lives are connected in a bigger picture."
The play follows four characters who live in New York City who are all living with loneliness. Espinosa explained that he believe that this play was relatable to many people due to living during the pandemic.
Since the production was held during the pandemic, performances were virtual. The actors were placed inside pods made from stage flats and plexiglass so they would be able to perform without masks. The technical crew was able to make it seem as though they were performing a regular show.