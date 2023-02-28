Arturo Beery has moved more times than there are letters in the English alphabet.
The Philippines-born general manager of Pocatello’s Cole Chevrolet has bounced from the Windy City of Chicago to the Motor City of Detroit. He’s geared up in thick coats and scarves where he lived in both states that share the nickname “The North Star State” (Minnesota and Alaska), and he’s enjoyed the sunny beaches of the Aloha State in Hawaii.
But it is in the Gem State where he’s found a city to plant his roots, with Pocatello being his 29th and final move.
“It’s (my and my wife’s) final move because we’ve acquired some businesses here in the partnerships with Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia,” said Beery, who before becoming general manager was a General Motors executive. “Prior to that, we were living in Chicago, … and I guess this is act two, so to speak, of my career.”
Beery put in 35 years with General Motors in the financial division, which took him all across the country. During that time one of the cities he lived in was Boise, so he’d had a taste of the Idaho lifestyle prior to moving to the Gateway of the West in February of 2016.
Since then, he’s leapt headfirst into community involvement, both on an individual level and with the dealership. Cole Chevrolet donates thousands of dollars to nonprofits around the area each year, as well as to local schools and Idaho State University.
Many of the charities and nonprofits they give to are organizations that dealership employees are themselves passionate about and want to help.
“A lot of the things we focus on are what employees are doing within the community,” Beery said. “I would say on average we’re involved in about 200 different charities, events, and contributions.”
He serves on several boards with organizations such as the Mountain View Event Center, Bannock Development Corp. and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. Thanks to his experiences living in many cities across the United States and watching local economies rise and fall, he tries to bring some insight into Pocatello and Chubbuck’s economy when he can.
Although in the past there’s been economic bumps and bruises like the failed Hoku fiasco, he said there’s many great things to look forward to in the near future.
“From my travels and what I’ve seen, this community is dusting itself off from the things that have happened in the decade before, … and I think there is going to be a lot of organic growth where outside companies see what’s here,” he said. “Watching the Titan Center getting an entire facelift, to me that is a huge, huge signal that outside investors are coming in and seeing the value of what’s in our community. And watching Northgate, although it’s been slow to ramp up in the community’s mind, you can see where it’s going to head. A lot of what I do are more cheerleading type things to let people know that all these past issues that’ve happened here should not equal our future.”
In addition to manning a car dealership and being involved with nonprofits and community boards, he and his wife, Nicky, have also rolled up their sleeves and are renovating several old homes to turn into rentals and Airbnbs.
“One that we’re most excited about is an older home in Old Town Pocatello,” he said. “We have looked at old pictures of how glorious the old town area was during the railroad days and (Nicky) said we ought to buy something there and bring it back to its glory. So that’s really kind of the impetus of all that.”
Beery mentioned that the ongoing growth within the housing market influenced their decision to look into real estate, and they believe an investment like this will be good in the long term. They’ve recently completed renovations on one house and hope to be able to rent it out as an Airbnb, and the downtown Pocatello home — which is over 100 years old — will be finished around summertime.
“I just feel like cheerleading on this community,” he said. “In some of the other cities it’s a battle to live there. And at the end of the day, even though people argue and fight, I’ve never met a more caring community where we’re doing a lot of good things for nonprofits and there’s a lot of hours and dollars deployed by people. So it’s pretty cool to live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.