The ISU Bengals hit the road again this Saturday night traveling 90 miles down the interstate to Logan, Utah to take on the Aggies of Utah State at Maverik Stadium.
It’ll be the second straight road game to open the 2023 season for ISU and the second straight Mountain West opponent.
Utah State was picked for eighth in the 12-team league and is coming off a 6-7 season last year. They were hit with numerous players leaving the program and in their opening game last Saturday at ranked Iowa, 26 newcomers made their USU debuts in the game. Two of the key losses from last year’s roster were all-Conference wide receiver Brian Cobbs and running back Calvin Tyler.
Utah State leads the all-time series 18-2 (according to USU), 12-2 (according to ISU) and has won the last five meetings. The Bengals last win came in 2000 when they won 27-24 in Logan.
As mentioned Utah State opened up against Iowa and lost 24-14 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score. The Aggies didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter with less than two minutes remaining.
Quarterback Cooper Legas threw for 213 yards and went 32 of 48. The rushing attack was basically non-existent as Rahsul Faison led the way with only 59 yards. Overall USU had 329 total yards in offense.
Meanwhile the Bengals started the year at San Diego State and showed they weren’t the same club like in the past few seasons as they fought to the end and lost 36-28. They threw for over 300 yards, were 6-15 on third down conversions and forced three turnovers. It was a very solid first game performance overall against an FBS program.
We thought that type of performance would get the attention of people around the Big Sky Conference, turns out it absolutely got the attention of Aggie head coach Blake Anderson. “They played a great game against San Diego State. Kept it close, had a chance to win it. They’ll come in dangerous, they are definitely not what their record indicated from a year ago. You could tell they were not intimidated with the environment at San Diego State by any means. They came out of the game with ridiculously high expectations about what is now possible because of the way they played.”
“They have a lot of versatility especially on defense. They are a frustrating match up because they can do so much out of the defense that they run.”
Also on Utah State’s mind is the fact that they lost to Weber State out of the Big Sky last year 35-7. “Watch how well they played San Diego State,” Anderson said. “We didn’t respect Weber State and got beat, we better respect Idaho State.”
Offensive lineman Wade Meacham was on the Aggie team that lost to the Wildcats and he was asked about the aftereffects of the game and the mindset going into Saturday.
“I’ve one hundred per cent talked about that game. I’ll make sure everybody on the team is aware of the fight that we’ve got this weekend. ISU is a good team; they gave San Diego State a lot of trouble. They are nobody to be overlooked. We have to take them seriously.”
One key player who won’t be on the field for USU Saturday is sophomore starting inside linebacker Max Alford. Anderson said he suffered a “significant” injury at Iowa and it could be season ending. He was hurt early in the game against the Hawkeyes.
Meanwhile the Bengals Cody Hawkins was upbeat following his team’s performance against the Aztecs at his press conference Wednesday. “It was fun to see the guys come out and play a game. I was proud of their effort last Saturday. We’re on the journey, we’re just trying to get better, it’s not about winning, losing…it’s just going out and trying to play good football. They played hard; they corrected mistakes.”
“I called that last time out just to tell them how proud I was of their effort and how proud I am to be their head coach.”
Now as far as Utah State, Hawkins says they are completely different from what San Diego State does and tried to do against the Bengals.
“They won the Mountain West two years ago and Blake Anderson knows exactly what he’s doing. They’ve got some good players; they have some guys who can play in the SEC. They just didn’t put it together the way they wanted to last year.”
“We’re going to be under a completely different type of stress from last week. Utah State offensively is going to go with three and four wide receiver sets. They’re going to play with tempo and they are going to take shots 50-yards down the field. They are going to throw the ball down the field. Their quarterback is going to scramble to throw the ball, to buy time, not to run where San Diego State’s quarterback was looking more to run.”
”Their defense on the back end is not as diverse as San Diego State but they are probably more disciplined. Their front is not going to create as many problems on the chalkboard but they’ll create a lot more problems on the field. They aren’t going to be exotic but they are really solid. They’ll try to take away as many easy throws as they can. They play a “match” defense which is a hybrid of both zone and man principles.”
As far as the quarterback situation this week, ISU played two guys against SDSU and that figures to be the case again Saturday night.
“It’s not because we’re necessarily trying to decide guys or critique guys, guys aren’t coming out for good or bad reasons, you’re looking at what have they done well, where’s the flow, what does the offense need right now and that judges more the rotation than the performance.”
“When we have one quarterback you’ll know. Right now we don’t and I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.”
Hawkins did mention in passing one player fans should keep an eye on for USU. “Number two (MJ Tafasi Junior) can play for anybody in the country.” Tafasi is an inside linebacker who is a senior out of West Jordan, Utah.
From the sidelines:
- Maverik Stadium is named after the inter-mountain convenience store chain which formed a partnership with Utah State in 2015.
- The field itself is named after Merlin Olsen, the former Aggie who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams. Olsen played at Utah State from 1959-1961. He was with the Rams from 1962-1976. After retiring Olsen had a successful television career in shows and commercials and also was a top NFL analyst for both NBC and CBS Sports.
- Both schools played one another five times between 1904 and 1919, once in 1931, and twice between 1944-46. No games were played between 1947 and 1976, and the series started up again in 1977 as the two teams met five times over the following six years. This weekend's meeting will be the eighth since 1997.
- One of the games in the series took place on September 3, 1978 in Osaka Japan. It was called the Japan Bowl and saw Utah State win 10-0. The game kicked off at 3:25AM Pocatello time.
- USU famous alumni: In addition to Olsen, NFL quarterback Jordan Love, NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner, former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, U.S. Representative Mike Simpson, former NFL defensive end Lionel Aldridge.
Media Coverage:
Television: KJZZ-TV (SLC), Mountain West Network (Streaming) (6PM)
Radio: KISU-FM 91.1 (5:30PM pregame, 6PM kick off)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.