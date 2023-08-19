Portneuf Valley Swim Team

Pictured are members of the Portneuf Valley Swim Team. 

 Photo courtesy of John Twiss

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Swim Team has been established for more than five decades, but the team just secured one of its biggest wins in recent years. 

The team of 26 competitive swimmers took home second place in overall points at the Snake River State Championship. The Pocatello area athletes earned a combined 600 points across all events at the late July swim meet in Twin Falls.

