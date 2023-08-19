POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Swim Team has been established for more than five decades, but the team just secured one of its biggest wins in recent years.
The team of 26 competitive swimmers took home second place in overall points at the Snake River State Championship. The Pocatello area athletes earned a combined 600 points across all events at the late July swim meet in Twin Falls.
Head coach and team owner John Twiss said this is the biggest win his team has had since he rejoined the program as coach in 2019. Twiss attributed the win to his team's growing pool of competitive swimmers and their dedication to training.
"I was really surprised," Twiss said of the second place win. "I didn't know we were doing that well and I didn't anticipate that this year, so that was great. We have some really good swimmers here."
The state championship hosted teams from across Idaho, including the Boise YMCA Swim Team, and teams from Nampa, Caldwell, Magic Valley and Sun Valley.
The Boise team took home first place in overall points with 1,403 points. Voltage Aquatics Team from Idaho Falls took third place overall with 543 points, just under the Portneuf Valley team's second place-winning 600 points. Many of the teams are larger than the Portneuf team, making its win that much more impressive.
The entire Portneuf Valley Swim Team consists of about 130 swimmers ranging from six to 18 years old. The swimmers who compete make up a small portion of the team, but Twiss said he has been trying to encourage more kids to compete.
"We've got a lot of kids that work very, very hard," he said. "We've been trying to encourage more kids to compete and compete at a higher level, but the big thing is we want a lot of kids to just come out and try swimming."
Twiss, who got into swimming after he nearly drowned in Redfish Lake during his childhood, swam for the Portneuf Valley Swim Team in the '70s. Though the team had a different name then, the structure of the swim club has endured, he said.
"The team has actually been around a long time," he said. "Back in the day, we probably had a similar number of swimmers, but it increases and then there'll be some years where the numbers go down. It just depends."
Twiss works with a group of about eight other coaches to lead the team. The coaching staff includes a three-time Olympic athlete, longtime coaches, collegiate swimmers and some high school athletes who help when they can.
Twiss said he's happy with his swim team, and he hopes to attract more swimmers in the future and continue increasing the team's presence in the sport in Idaho.
"Idaho was the second or third highest state with youth drownings because we have so much water. Unfortunately, we have a lot of kids that have drowned, so swimming lessons are really important," he said. "There are lots of great sports and activities, but swimming is a life saving sport and it's a lifelong sport."
